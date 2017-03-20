Blauer Announces New TenX™ Product Line: The Ultimate Uniform Experience

Continuing an 80-year tradition of innovation in public safety, Blauer announced their revolutionary TenX™ uniform product line. Combining the best operational features with innovative fabrics and forward-thinking design, TenX sets the bar higher for police, fire, and EMS uniforms.

The liquid-resistant, UV-protective and Durable Water Repellent-treated Supercharged Cotton Blend Ripstop material throughout the line ensures rugged, durable real-world performance with built-in odor protection and soil release. A self-adjusting TunnelFlex™ waistband design on the BDU, Tactical, EMT, and Work pant models allows the wearer superior comfort and range of motion, with specific function-engineered pocket designs specific to each pant’s intended usage. The TenX BDU shirts (available in long and short sleeves) feature a proprietary athletic fit engineered for superior range of motion, enhanced with stretch side mesh panels which also provide extreme breathability in operational conditions.

For more information on the TenX line and technology, please visit https://www.blauer.com/tenx