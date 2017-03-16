Miami (FL) Fireboat in Action at Boatyard Storage Fire

Photos courtesy of Captain Ignatius Carroll/Miami Fire Rescue.

On March 14, 2017 just before 6 p.m., Miami (FL) Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to reports of several boats on fire at the Popeye Marina and Boat Storage Yard located at 830 NW 8th Street Road near downtown Miami.

MFR arrived to find heavy flames and smoke showing from boats located inside the building and fire quickly spreading to a second building within the boat yard. Miami Firefighters from three fire stations as well the Hazardous Materials Team and the Fireboat concentrated their efforts on confining the fire within the structure, preventing intense heat and flames from threatening nearby boats and homes. At one point, firefighters had to clear the building and assume a defensive attack as the roof and wall began to collapse. Fire crews applied several layers of foam to the area, allowing firefighters to safely re-enter the building to reach the seat of the fire.

According to the business owner, two men had just completed doing some minor electrical work and engine repairs on their boat. They stepped away for a moment and when they returned, they found a large fire. One of the men, who sustained a minor burn to the face, attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful. Both were able to escape just before the entire area was consumed in flames. They were evaluated and released by paramedics on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started. Fire Investigators located two boats destroyed beyond recognition and four other boats with minor heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

