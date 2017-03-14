Cedar Hill (TX) Fire Department 2016 Pierce Dash CF PUC Pumper

Photos and Description by Lindsay Dye

Engine 212 was placed service with the Cedar Hill (TX) Fire Department on November 15, 2016. The cab/chassis is a Pierce Dash CF PUC model (big block) with seating for four and an EMS cabinet mounted on the right-side crew wall. The apparatus is constructed of standard aluminum with full-depth compartments and AMDOR roll-up doors.

Power is provided by a Detroit DD13 450-hp engine and an Allison 5th Generation 4000 EVS six-speed transmission with push button controls. The TAK-4 Independent front suspension system is featured as is the Pierce Command Zone advanced electronics and control system.

A Pierce PUC single-stage, midship 1,500-gpm pump with pump-and-roll capability is on board as is a 500-gallon rectangular, form fitting polypropylene tank. Foam capabilities are provided by a Pierce Husky 3 Foam System, a 20-gallon foam cell, and a Hercules CAFS. Foam is plumbed to the crosslays, the front bumper discharge, the booster reel and the right rear discharge.

The hosebed carries 1,000 feet of five-inch LDH, 250 feet of three-inch hose, and 250 feet of preconnected 2½-inch hose. The front bumper tray carries 150 feet of 1¾-inch hose and is connected to a 2½-inch discharge (with a gated wye) on the left front bumper. Two crosslays (200 feet each of 1¾-inch hose; one with a fog nozzle and one with a smooth bore) are located in an enclosed compartment behind the cab adjacent to the pump panel. A Hannay booster reel with 200 feet of one-inch hose is located in a rear compartment. The monitor mounted at the front of the hosebed is an Akron Model 3440 DeckMaster (with wireless remote) complemented with an Akron Model 5177 Akromatic 1,250-gpm nozzle. Duo-Safety ladders (24-foot two-section, 14-foot roof, and 10-foot folding) are stored in a compartment in the right upper rear area of the body with pike pole storage in a compartment above the ladder storage. A Little Giant Model 17 ladder is carried in the right front side body compartment. SCBA bottle storage compartments are located adjacent to the rear wheel well (two on the left, one on the right).

Warning lights include a Whelen Freedom Model FN**QLED Lightbar (77-inch) on the cab and Whelen M6 LED lights on the apparatus body perimeter. Scene lighting is provided by FRC Spectra lights (one center brow light and one each on both sides of the rear body). Two FRC Spectra pole-mounted lights are located on the left and right rear of the cab. Audio warning devices include a Federal Q2B siren flush mounted through the right front bumper and a Whelen Model 295SLSA1 electronic siren module connected to one Whelen Model SA315A speaker mounted through the left front bumper.

Dealer: Siddons-Martin Emergency Group-Houston, TX

Representative: Travis Ownby