Elbeco Introduces Enhanced Design to Poly/Rayon Uniform

Elbeco Inc. announced an upcoming launch for the new Dutymaxx line, now featuring a bonus of enhancements designed with public safety professionals in mind. The newly enhanced DutyMaxx offers innovative uniform technology that complements the Poly/Rayon uniform. Increased design features include Elbeco’s signature triple- stitched crotch, covert flex waistband with an additional two-inch stretch, flex mesh underarm vents, and more! Wearers can expect superior strength and breathability.
New features and benefits include:
- Flex underarm mesh vents that provide body heat ventilation and increased range of motion.
- Covert flex waist band which that provides 2” additional stretch
- Triple-stitched crotch to prevent blow out
- Nano fluid repellency technology to keep wearer dry and comfortable
- Double hook and eyes waistband closures
- Men’s essential fit pattern
- Chest pockets pockets with dual access utility compartments
- Flex underarm mesh vents that provide body ventilation and increased range of motion.
- Dual communication access openings in side seams to keep wires obscure
- New tapered fit.
The enhanced DutyMaxx is scheduled to be on shelves in the Spring 2017. For more information, visit www.elbeco.com.