Elbeco Introduces Enhanced Design to Poly/Rayon Uniform

Elbeco Inc. announced an upcoming launch for the new Dutymaxx line, now featuring a bonus of enhancements designed with public safety professionals in mind. The newly enhanced DutyMaxx offers innovative uniform technology that complements the Poly/Rayon uniform. Increased design features include Elbeco’s signature triple- stitched crotch, covert flex waistband with an additional two-inch stretch, flex mesh underarm vents, and more! Wearers can expect superior strength and breathability.

New features and benefits include:

Flex underarm mesh vents that provide body heat ventilation and increased range of motion.

Covert flex waist band which that provides 2” additional stretch

Triple-stitched crotch to prevent blow out

Nano fluid repellency technology to keep wearer dry and comfortable

Double hook and eyes waistband closures

Men’s essential fit pattern

Chest pockets pockets with dual access utility compartments

Dual communication access openings in side seams to keep wires obscure

New tapered fit.

The enhanced DutyMaxx is scheduled to be on shelves in the Spring 2017. For more information, visit www.elbeco.com.