Mobile Ready Rack by Groves

CLICK ABOVE FOR A MOBILE READY RACK GALLERY >>
The Mobile Ready Rack comes complete with open wire shelving; heavy-duty 5” casters; full-length grid dividers; apparel hooks; label holder; and hanging pole. Single-sided units also come with 4” tall back ledges. The racks are made with a durable, heavy-duty zinc chromate finish with a special clear-coat sealer. Single-sided units are available in red and black powder-coated finishes. Additional accessories are also available. Original Ready Racks are available for surplus gear storage also.
Specifications for Mobile Ready Racks include:
PRODUCT NUMBER(S) / LENGTH:
SINGLE SIDED:
- MSS-3 Three sections – 24″ per section
- MSS-4 Four sections – 18″ per section
- MSS-5 Five sections – 14″ per section
- MSS-6 Six sections – 12″ per section
DOUBLE SIDED:
- MDS-6 Six sections – 24″ per section
- MDS-8 Eight sections – 18″ per section
- MDS-10 Ten sections – 14″ per section
- MDS-12 Twelve sections – 12″ per section
CUSTOM COLOR:
- MSS-3-RED Three sections – 24″ per section
- MSS-4-RED Four sections, 18″ per section
- MSS-5-RED Five sections, 14″ per section
- MSS-6-RED Six sections, 12″ per section
- MSS-3-BLK Three sections – 24″ per section
- MSS-4-BLK Four sections, 18″ per section
- MSS-5-BLK Five sections, 14″ per section
- MSS-6-BLK Six sections, 12″ per section
Single-side units measure 72” L x 21” D x 79” T, and double-sided units measure 72” L x 36” D x 79” T
For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.