Mobile Ready Rack by Groves

The Mobile Ready Rack comes complete with open wire shelving; heavy-duty 5” casters; full-length grid dividers; apparel hooks; label holder; and hanging pole. Single-sided units also come with 4” tall back ledges. The racks are made with a durable, heavy-duty zinc chromate finish with a special clear-coat sealer. Single-sided units are available in red and black powder-coated finishes. Additional accessories are also available. Original Ready Racks are available for surplus gear storage also.

Specifications for Mobile Ready Racks include:

PRODUCT NUMBER(S) / LENGTH:

SINGLE SIDED:

MSS-3 Three sections – 24″ per section

MSS-4 Four sections – 18″ per section

MSS-5 Five sections – 14″ per section

MSS-6 Six sections – 12″ per section

DOUBLE SIDED:

MDS-6 Six sections – 24″ per section

MDS-8 Eight sections – 18″ per section

MDS-10 Ten sections – 14″ per section

MDS-12 Twelve sections – 12″ per section

CUSTOM COLOR:

MSS-3-RED Three sections – 24″ per section

MSS-4-RED Four sections, 18″ per section

MSS-5-RED Five sections, 14″ per section

MSS-6-RED Six sections, 12″ per section

MSS-3-BLK Three sections – 24″ per section

MSS-4-BLK Four sections, 18″ per section

MSS-5-BLK Five sections, 14″ per section

MSS-6-BLK Six sections, 12″ per section

Single-side units measure 72” L x 21” D x 79” T, and double-sided units measure 72” L x 36” D x 79” T

For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.