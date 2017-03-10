New Phoenix G2 Fire Alerting System for Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

One of the most rewarding aspects of working at US Digital Designs (USDD) is seeing how ITS fire alerting system technology has so many lifesaving applications across a range of towns, cities, and municipalities throughout the world.

USDD felt that satisfaction anew recently, as it partnered with the city of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to implement its Phoenix G2 Fire Alerting System in that community.

Dave Zittlow, manager of Fond du Lac’s Information Technology Department, commented that the city has long been investigating ways to improve response times for its local fire department. He said that involved selecting and installing a new fire alerting system in an effort to improve the time between the incoming 911 calls and the time that fire and emergency crews arrive on the scene.

Zittlow explained that the project involves putting infrastructure in place that gets fire stations information as quickly as possible but with a system that also can deliver updates to crews en route to a call.

Enter the Phoenix G2 Fire Alerting System

Zittlow says that with installation well underway, the department is currently getting to the testing phase of the project.

USDD’s local partner in the implementation of the new system is General Communications, one of Wisconsin’s largest two-way radio dealers. The company’s expertise in wireless communications systems was a key point in its selection.

