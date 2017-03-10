Fire Station Recliners, Love Seats, and Sofas

Fire Station Outfitters is committed to providing Xtreme Seating for extreme conditions that is fair and reasonably priced and built to a high standard of quality and craftsmanship. The company is committed to providing the very best customer service that is unparalleled in today’s furniture industry.

The furniture features heavily padded arms, side panels, and backs with no facbric-on-wood applications. The hardwood seat boxes feature steel sinuous springs that help provide a premium seating platform. The seat core is high-density solid foam. The mechanical features of the furniture features all-steel Leggett & Platt mechanisms with 7/8 gauge components in high-stress areas, supporting up to 350 pounds. The furniture is constructed with a plywood frame and solid one-piece arm frame construction secured with mortise and tenon joints.

The recliners, sofas, and loveseats are easy to assemble. Sofas and loveseats ship in shrink wrap and are delivered by Styline Logistics. They are packed in pieces—the seat and the backs on top. The backs simply slide into the two metal channel pieces on the back of the seat and backs automatically lock into place. This installation process takes about 10 minutes from unpacking the sofas and loveseats to sliding the back into place. The recliners ship in a box and install the same way. Since they are big, they are easier to move in several pieces. Once at the desired location, slide the back into the seat channels and stretch the fabric on the hook-and-loop tabs, and the installation is complete.

For more information, visit www.firestationoutfitters.com.