Coxreels Announces Expansion of Current Canadian UL-Approved Products

Coxreels is proud to announce the official approval on current UL-listed Power Cord (PC) reels to show compliance with Canadian Safety Standards. This is effective on Coxreels’ line of PC13, PC17, PC19, and PC24 reels manufactured as of February 20, 2017. The approval signifies that these models meet the minimum requirements for prescribed product safety standards in both Canada and the United States as determined by Underwriters’ Laboratories.

UL’s (Underwriters Laboratories) standards and certifications are universally recognized as important indicators of product safety and reliability. The vigorous tests conducted by UL Laboratories are essential to helping ensure public safety and confidence, reduce costs, and improve quality of market products and services. Millions of products and their components are tested to UL’s rigorous safety standards with the result that consumers live in a safer environment than they would have otherwise. The new additions to Coxreels’ UL-Approved product line demonstrate Coxreels’ dedication to ensuring that each one of our products has been built to standards only depicting the utmost levels of safety, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Coxreels’ PC (Power Cord) Series reels are heavy duty, industrial-grade power sources. They replace tangled extension cords and self-retract to increase safety, productivity and efficiency. The PC Series are designed for long-lasting, hassle-free performance even under the most demanding conditions. The new Canadian UL approvals represent Coxreels’ continued commitment to meet the needs of their customers.

Coxreels® has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality, industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels with leading industry innovation since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels® takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting each and every product made exclusively in the U.S.A.

