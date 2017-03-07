Spartan Motors Expands Midwest Footprint with Addition of Feld Fire

CHARLOTTE, Mich., March 7, 2017 – Spartan Emergency Response (“Spartan” or “Spartan ER”), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), today announced that it is expanding coverage in the Midwest with the addition of Feld Fire (“Feld”), a top regional dealer and provider of fire apparatus and first responder equipment. Moving away from a competing/industry leading brand, Feld has now made Spartan its exclusive fire apparatus manufacturer, and will be selling Spartan products across its entire footprint.

Spartan’s addition of Feld Fire as an authorized dealer will provide fire departments throughout the Midwest with a single source supply center that offers complete service for all fire, rescue and safety items through its recently expanded service capabilities. For more than 70 years, Feld has been a reputable industry source for fire apparatus equipment, providing its home base of Carroll, Iowa, and a growing Midwest footprint with continuous service and top quality products.

“Adding Feld Fire improves Spartan’s competitive position and fills a void in the central U.S., as we continue to pursue incremental, organic growth in the Midwest market,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO of Spartan Motors. “This new business relationship largely speaks to increased industry recognition and confidence in the new leadership and direction of the Spartan ER business unit, which has gained interest through its continued forward-growth.”

The Feld business relationship effectively adds Iowa, Neb., S.D, and Mo. to Spartan Emergency Response’s distribution network, an expanded footprint which now includes 48 dealers in 50 states, 10 provinces and 3 territories, across North America.

“The new arrangement comes as we are gaining traction in the accelerated turnaround of this business unit through the improved quality and attractiveness of our products and services in growing markets,” said John Slawson, President of Spartan’s Emergency Response business unit. “The addition of Feld will help contribute to this acceleration.”

Originally founded in 1945, Feld began as a western Iowa fire equipment service and distribution center. Over the years, the company has grown into a leading distributor of the latest firefighting equipment and search and rescue gear, with sales coverage that includes Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

“We are very excited about our new relationship with Spartan, a clear leader in the emergency response industry,” said John Feld, President of Feld Fire. “It has long been our mission to be the best single source supply center for fire, rescue and safety needs, and in order to achieve this goal, we must continue delivering to our customers the best quality firefighting and rescue equipment in the industry. Spartan offers us just that.”

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors USA, Inc.

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company’s brand names— Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company— are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 1,800 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, South Dakota, Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $591 million in 2016. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

About Feld Fire

Feld Fire is a leading distributor of the latest brands of firefighting equipment and search and rescue gear including Cairns helmets, Pro Tech Fire Gloves, Wildland Fire Equipment, and more. For the past 70+ years, Feld has been a reputable source for turnout gear, fire boots, fire hoses and nozzles, fire pumps, and fire apparatus equipment. The company was originally founded in 1945 by Ed M. Feld. Beginning primarily as a western Iowa fire equipment service and distribution center, Ed M. Feld Equipment Co. (Feld Fire) has grown over the years and now has sales reps covering Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas. Feld has also been rapidly growing its online eCommerce presence that has expanded its sales to all of North America. Visit Feld Fire at www.feldfire.com.