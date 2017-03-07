FDIC International 2017/FAMA Product Showacase

FDIC International and the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) will “Reducing Cancer Risks for the Fire Service” on April 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the 500 Ballroom at the Indiana Convention Center. Presented by Gavin Horn, director of research at the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI), the presentation will review the results from a recent project between IFSI Resarch, UL FSRI, and NIOSH as they relate to cancer prevention. Through the project, the group developed a deeper understanding of the cardiovascular and chemical exposure risks associated with firefighting activities. This presentation will review the critical results from those efforts with a focus on the impact of personal protective equipment (PPE) and equipment used by firefighters operating in different roles on the fireground, including interior firefighting as well as how offgassing PPE and equipment can cross contaminate the interior of a fire apparatus cab. Horn will discuss policy implication from this study as well as means to reduce exposures to these risks, including decon.

Attendees will be entered for a chance to win a Fire-Dex H41 Interceptor™. Attendance is necessary to be eligible to win.

Gavin Horn has served as the IFSI director of research since 2004, immediately after receiving is PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). He is a volunteer firefighter/engineer with the Savoy (IL) Fire Department, where he was named the 2011 Firefighter of the Year. He teaches traditional engineering at the University of Illinois, where he was awarded an M&IE Alumni board Teaching Fellowship and was named to the UIUC “List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students” five times. He has a senior research scientist position at Illinois. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association’s Technical Committee on Special Operations Clothing & Equipment and the advisory board for UL’s Firefighter Safety Research Institute.

