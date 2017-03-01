Valor Seating Systems Now Available On Spartan Emergency Response Cab and Chassis

EXTON, PA—Valor Seating Systems, a military-grade first responder seating system, announces its products and seat configurations are now available on Spartan Emergency Response vehicles.

“Valor is a household name among the first responder community, and for good reason,” said Mike Virnig, director of sales at Spartan Motors. “They’ve taken the same inspired designs used in military applications and applied them to the fire apparatus industry, and the result is an increase in safety, durability, comfort and reliability. We are pleased to add the Valor Seating brand to our Spartan Chassis offerings, and we believe the news will be well-received among fire departments around the world.”

Unique to the Valor® product line are many industry firsts in first responder transportation safety, including:

VALORTech XD® antimicrobial technology.

Military-grade engineered design.

Climate controls to aid first responder thermal recovery.

Magnetic SCBA securement systems.

Rolltek IMMI® built-in air bag systems.

For more information regarding Valor First Responder Seating Systems go to: http://www.usscgroup.com/first-responders/.