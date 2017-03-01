Sterling Gives Back to Fire Departments in Need

Sterling Rope Company, Inc., the life-safety manufacturer that built the first ever 100% Technora® fire escape rope for FDNY, now offers the FCX Rescue Device; a competitively-priced and advanced self-rescue device that clearly puts the firefighter first. Standing behind a commitment to life-safety, Sterling donates a percentage of sales from every FCX device sold to the Lt. Joseph P. DiBernardo Memorial Foundation.

“Our close partnerships with firefighters and organizations have ensured we are delivering the most complete and customizable solution for any department’s needs,” Says Liz McLellan, Marketing Director at Sterling. “Donating a portion of sales from each FCX device sold will aid fire departments in equipping and training their teams in using personal escape systems.”

The Lt. Joseph P. DiBernardo Memorial Foundation provides financial aid to fire departments, enabling them to purchase life-safety rope systems and send teams to firefighter survival training. In just under three years, the Foundation has provided almost $100,000 in grants to Fire Departments across the country.

Availability:

The FCX device is available individually, in multiple kit configurations and in seven different UL-Certified NFPA Escape Systems. Kit components include the FCX, 50’ of heat resistant escape rope, an anchor hook, SafeD™ carabiner to attach to a harness, as well as a heat resistant bag for storage.

The FCX is available through authorized dealers and on SterlingRope.com. For questions, sales inquiries or to schedule a demo, please contact 1-800-788-ROPE or email [email protected].