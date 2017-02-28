New Streamlight Vantage 180 Flashlight Now Available at TheFireStore

TheFireStore, the nation’s leading multi-channel distributor of public-safety equipment, supplies, training, and service, is excited to offer the ultimate in versatility in a firefighter’s light: the new Streamlight Vantage 180 Helmet/Right Angle Multifunction Flashlight. Able to seamlessly transition from a helmet light to a handheld light to right-angle light, the Vantage 180 can easily accommodate the diverse needs of firefighters.

Available from TheFireStore since January, its C4® LED and custom Total Internal Reflection optic emit a narrow beam of light with optimum peripheral illumination. An ideal combination of a right-angle light, a handheld light, and a helmet-mounted light, the Vantage 180’s head articulates 180 degrees, allowing you the ability to aim the beam wherever you need it.

The Vantage 180’s effectiveness lies in its superior practicality when used on-scene: A firefighter responding to the scene of a vehicle accident will first need to perform a size-up of the damaged vehicles. If there is little-to-no light available, a firefighter only needs the Vantage 180 attached either above or below the brim of either a traditional or modern helmet in order to provide convenient, hands-free use and ample illumination of the surrounding area.

Once at the vehicle, a firefighter can quickly detach the light from the helmet – even while wearing gloves – and use it to perform a detailed examination of it. Later on, the Vantage 180 can be reattached to the helmet, and its bevel can be turned downward and aimed at any paperwork that needs to be completed, thereby freeing up your hands to write a thorough assessment of the incident.

The Vantage 180’s head can also be rotated 90 degrees toward the push-button switch to form a right-angle light, which automatically changes its taillight LED from a blue safety light to a white, downcast floodlight.

“The Streamlight Vantage 180 is the first of its kind,” according to TheFireStore Product Specialist Mac Brostrom. “Firefighters will value it because it saves them from having to carry one light over another or perhaps even carrying all three styles at once, which isn’t ideal since they are already loaded with heavy gear.”

Thanks to its waterproof, impact-resistant, nylon-polymer body, you can be assured the Vantage 180 has the durability to endure any hardship experienced on-scene. In addition to its usefulness to fire-and-rescue operations, it is well-suited for industrial security, law enforcement, and public works and utilities applications. Some additional specs include the following:

· C4 ® LED is impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime

· the high-lighting mode provides a super-bright spot beam: 250 lumens, 7,200 candelas, 170-meter beam, runs for four hours

· the low-lighting mode has a less-intense beam and a longer run-time: 100 lumens, 2,650 candelas, 103-meter beam, 12-hour run-time

· super-tough, nylon-polymer body provides a secure grip and is IPX7 waterproof down to one meter for 30 minutes

· impact-resistant up to one meter





