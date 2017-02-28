Paul Conway Fire Welcomes Jon Caponi

Paul Conway Fire announced the addition of Jon Caponi, who will be serving Northwest Illinois in the surrounding areas of Metro Chicago.

Jon started his fire career in 2002, becoming a Firefighter III and Paramedic, as well as a Hazmat Tech and Master Diver while working/volunteering for the Minooka (IL) Fire Department.

During his time at the Minooka Fire Department, he was also a laborer for Local 75, performing various tasks such as concrete, asphalt, asbestos, and nuclear work. In 2008, he accepted a contract position at Westmont Fire Department. Following his time there, he was hired by the City of Bloomington Fire Department, which serves the community where he currently resides.

“Jon looks forward to upholding the highest level of customer service that we are known for providing to our fellow brothers and sisters,” said Sales Director, Lee Kasten. “His experience in the industry will help showcase our extensive line of quality equipment, gear, and services.”

For those in Jon’s area, he can be contacted directly at (708) 935-2227 or [email protected].

More at Fire.paulconwayshields.com.

