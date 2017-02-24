Safety Components Grows Management Team

To optimize the production and inventory of its high-performance technical fabrics, and assist sales efforts, Safety Components named Ana-Maria Petrea merchandise planning manager. John Pierce, WeatherMax product manager, made the announcement.

Petrea will manage planning for Safety Components’ rapidly growing product lines, such as WeatherMAX performance outdoor fabric, and Armor AP, Glide Ice and PBI Max structural firefighting materials. She has extensive experience as a demand forecast analyst and is skilled in inventory level control, production planning, customer service and inside direct sales.

Prior to her new position, Petrea worked as a forecast analyst at Toronto-based Grand & Toy and was a production planner at the Nuremberg, Germany, company, LEONI Wiring Systems. She has a Bachelor of Science in textile engineering.

“We’re delighted to have Ana-Maria join the Safety Components team,” said Pierce. “Her unique combination of skills and experience is precisely what we need to enhance our production and inventory, and provide our customers and partners a higher level of response and on-time delivery.”

Contact WeatherMAX by Safety Components, 40 Emery St., Greenville, SC 29605. 864-240-2712; Fax: 864-240-5947. www.weatherMAX.com.