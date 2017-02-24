Kent Tyler Named Vice President of USSC Group

Exton, PA, Feb. 23, 2017 — USSC Group announced today the appointment of Kent Tyler as vice president for the organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Kent to the USSC Group team. Kent is a talented, customer-centric leader with a strong record of delivering results,” said Joe Mirabile, president of USSC Group. “Kent has a history of success building brands, increasing sales, and developing key relationships with distributors and end-users. Kent’s extensive experience running manufacturing and sales organizations will certainly benefit our dealers and customers.”

In his new role, Tyler will help lead sales and marketing, oversee business development, and direct the execution of the company’s strategic growth plan throughout North America. Tyler will focus his initial efforts on Fogmaker, the industry leading fire suppression system and will report directly to Joe Mirabile, president of USSC Group, and serve on the executive leadership team for the company.

“I’ve always been impressed with USSC Group and am honored to be working with the team,” said Kent Tyler. “As a leading manufacturing company, it’s critical USSC be synonymous with outstanding customer service and a comprehensive parts and distribution network throughout the industry. I look forward to working with our employees, dealers, and customers to strengthen sales and service throughout North America.”

Tyler has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry having served in executive leadership roles within REV Group, Inc. (formerly Allied Specialty Vehicles and Collins Industries), a global manufacturer of specialty vehicles. Most recently, Tyler served as president of the bus & mobility group where he led a manufacturing organization with five facilities nationwide and an industry leading North American sales and distribution network focused on school, mobility and commerical bus markets. Prior to this, Tyler served as president of E-One where he directed all aspects of the second largest full line fire apparatus manufacturer in North America. Before joining E-ONE, Tyler spent more than 15 years with Collins Industries, the last five as president of Collins Bus Corporation. Under his leadership, Collins became the largest manufacturer of Type-A school buses in North America. Throughout his career, Tyler has held numerous board and leadership roles with industry, community and business organizations. Tyler holds a BS from Oklahoma State University and a MS from Missouri State University.

About USSC Group

USSC Group is a world-class design and engineering company focused on providing safety and survivability solutions to the commerical and military transporation markets. As a leader in the industry, they continue to develop the most durable and ergonomically designed seats to reduce day-to-day driver fatigue and stress. The Group consists of different companies broken into 3 segments – seating, fire suppression, and services. USSC Group is a privately held holding company with manufacturing locations in United States, Sweden, Poland and China, headquartered in Exton, PA.