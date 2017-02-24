Three Tips for Fire Station Design and Construction

Planning for the design and construction of a new station can be a daunting task. It makes writing specs for a new fire apparatus seem like childs play. Here this month is Ken Newell of Stewart Cooper Newell Architects with his three tips for designing and constructing a new firehouse.

First, Newell emphasizes establishing a preliminary, yet comprehensive, budget. Next on the list is to design the station so it is flexible and can serve multiple purposes. Plan for how the building will be used for years to come. And third, control costs by adding “add alternat bids” on bid day.

For explanations on all three tips, watch the video above.