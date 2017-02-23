True North Gear to Release L-3 Lite Speed™ RIT Bag

True North Gear® is set to release the next step in rapid intervention team (RIT) revolution with the introduction of the L-3 Lite Speed™ RIT Bag; streamlined into a fundamentals bag for optimum rescue efficiency in low-visibility, high-stress situations.

L-3 LITE SPEED™ RIT BAG

The revolution continues with the L-3 Lite Speed™ RIT Bag, the newest in True North’s RIT series and the ultimate bag design that changed RIT. The durable, impact-resistant 3D molded Heat-Shield™ Polycarbonate skid plate effortlessly handles punishing training evolutions and real-life rescues that shred other bags. The wrap-around molded body and access-hatch design protect the face piece and valve set, while letting you reach them quickly. Separate pockets for high and low-pressure lines mean a fast, no-tangle hose deployment every time, and the 60-inch shoulder strap can be re-positioned for carrying, dragging or lowering. Designed for maximize ease-of-use in low visibility, high stress situations, the L-3 Lite Speed™ is built around the mission of getting air in and the firefighter out as speedily and safety as possible.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

True North® is a trusted source for quality packs, bags, and FR clothing for over 20 years. They design and manufacture gear and accessories for wildland fire, structure fire, and search and rescue markets, while their partner brand DragonWear™ supplies performance-based FR/AR clothing to the fire, utilities, industrial safety and petro chemical industries.

From their extensive line of RIT bags and turnout duffels for structure–to a full line of packs, duffels, radio harnesses and clothing for wildland fire and search & rescue–every True North® product is built to excel in the harsh conditions of demanding, everyday use. Product innovation and design are just starting points; what truly distinguishes True North® is superior customer service backed up by a lifetime materials warranty. In more than two decades, their passion for creating and improving upon ways to help people be as comfortable and safe as possible in their apparel and gear has not changed, and the proof is in their products.

For more information, please visit the True North® Web site at www.truenorthgear.com, call 800-873-5725, or email [email protected].