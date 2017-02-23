LiquidSpring™ LLC Exhibiting at FDIC International

LiquidSpring™ LLC is exhibiting at FDIC International in Booth #3942 from April 27-29 at the Indiana Convention Center & Luc Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. LiquidSpring will discuss its CLASS® suspension systems for emergency vehicles, which provide a smoother and safer ride for patients with quality, comfort and stability. Suspension systems are available for Chevrolet/GMC, Ford, RAM, International and Freightliner models of emergency vehicles.

FDIC International is the largest firefighter conference and expo in North America and features multiple classroom sessions, workshops, and hands-on training.

LiquidSpring LLC offers CLASS® products for several light and medium duty truck applications such as ambulances, shuttle buses, and motorhomes. The products have demonstrated significant ride and handling performance improvements over conventional steel and air spring suspension systems. Other products are available for Class 3-7 trucks. LiquidSpring provides sales, application guidance, manufacturing, distribution and service of CLASS® suspensions.

For more information contact LiquidSpring™ LLC, 4899 E 400 S, Lafayette, IN 47905. Phone: 765-474-7816; Fax: 765-474-7826. Website: www.liquidspring.com.