Video: Chicago Fire Department O’Hare International Airport Squad Co. 7 and 7A Demo

Niko Stefani recently shared some videos of Chicago Fire Department apparatus. Watch below, and see more photos HERE.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

From his YouTube account: the Chicago (IL) Fire Department O’Hare International Airport Brand New Squad Co. 7 and 7A. Squad Co. 7A is a Rosenbauer like the rest of the city Squads (1,2 and 5) and is replacing a Ford mini Pumper. This was the day they went in service and when they back in is the first time they have backed into quarters fully in service. These Squads have been long awaited so I hope you guys enjoy the video! The last clip shows the old Squad Co. 7 and 7A being brought to AMC (ORD Fleet) where they will be kept as spare rigs.

ALSO