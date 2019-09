Videos: FDNY Apparatus in NYC

Below you’ll find a few videos of FDNY rigs navigating the streets of New York City. All videos courtesy of YouTube user THEMAJESTIRIUM1.



THE MAJESTIC FDNY RESCUE1 RETURNING TO QUARTERS ON WEST 43RD STREET IN HELL’S KITCHEN, MANHATTAN.

NEW FDNY RESCUE MEDICS / HAZTAC AMBULANCE TRANSPORTING WITH SIREN ON 7TH AVENUE IN THE MIDTOWN AREA OF MANHATTAN IN NEW YORK CITY.

FDNY ENGINE 26 RESPONDING MODIFIED ON 8TH AVENUE IN HELL’S KITCHEN, MANHATTAN IN NEW YORK CITY.

FDNY LADDER 4 AND A MOUNT SINAI AMBULANCE RESPONDING ON 7TH AVENUE IN THE TIMES SQUARE AREA OF MANHATTAN IN NEW YORK CITY.