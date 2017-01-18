Bronto Skylift Inc. Names TGM Wind Services as Distributor for 10 States

Bronto Skylift, a leading manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial work platforms (AWPs), has named TGM Wind Services LLC, an AWP rental specialist, as Distributor for Bronto products in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

This expanding partnership with Bronto Skylift will enable a steady and continuous growth for TGM in the US market and provide more opportunities for end-users to expand the usage of truck-mounted AWPs in new markets beyond the wind-power and electric utility industry.

The relationship between Bronto and TGM began in 2009, and since then TGM has been an innovator and leader in the rental of AWPs not only to the wind generation industry, but also to all industries requiring high-level overhead access, including petro-chem, power generation plants, TV media, and electrical utility transmission maintenance. Today, TGM owns 19 Bronto units ranging in working heights from 150 feet to 295 feet and is the fastest-growing private customer of Bronto Skylift in the United States.

TGM Wind Services will be present in its new role at Bronto Skylift’s booth no. 701 at NATE UNITE 2017 Conference & Exposition in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 27-March 2, 2017. NATE UNITE is an annual event for key decision makers in the broadcast and telecommunications tower erection, service, and maintenance industry.

For more information, please contact Janne Pulkkinen, Vice President, Bronto Skylift Inc, tel. 321 666 0286, [email protected].