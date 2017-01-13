Red Rack Mobile Single Sided Turnout Gear Racks

Red Rack PPE storage systems feature the strongest tubular steel frame with a durable industrial powder coat finish to stand up to the rugged demands of the fire service. Its unique construction eliminates the need for a rear grid, allowing for access to existing electrical outlets and switches, and simplifying wall cleaning and painting.

The Red Rack product family includes wall-mounted systems, mobile systems on heavy duty casters, and freestanding systems.

Designed for maximum air circulation, Red Rack™ and Dry Kwik accessories help PPE and gear dry faster and last longer. Our system creates maximum organization which helps shave precious extra seconds off your response times; helping you serve your community better! All Red Rack™ Storage systems include adjustable boot & helmet shelves, hanging pole, adjustable apparel hooks, label holder for name plate and heavy-duty powder coat finish.

