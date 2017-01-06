Honeywell FDIC 2017 December Scholarship Recipients Announced

Honeywell and DuPont™ Kevlar® have combined to award 20 deserving firefighters and first responders with a full-paid scholarship – including travel and accommodations – to attend to FDIC International 2017, the industry’s premier safety and training event. Recipients will receive airfare, lodging and a food stipend.
Scholarships were awarded based on:
– Distinguished leadership, dedication to their community, and outstanding implementation of best practices
– Passion for knowledge, training and improving department techniques and safety
– A history of attending training seminars/classes and implementing best practices from his/her training that benefit the department
Scholarship Recipients gain from the experience:
See – Innovations and new methods from fire industry experts and trainers.
Learn – Advance your knowledge base. Improve your techniques.
Change – And update your approach to response, rescue, and department and community safety.
Congratulations December Recipients:
Dan Gatz
De Pere Fire Rescue, nominated by Chief Al Matzke
Brian Minton
Williston Fire Department, nominated by Chris Gillies
Lieutenant Robert (Bobby) Drake
Hanover Fire-EMS Department, nominated by Eddie Buchanan
Captain Jason Dolph
Anchorage Fire Department, nominated by Alex Boyd
Pat Taaffe
St. Johns County Fire Rescue nominated by Heath Steen and Michael A Pedigo
