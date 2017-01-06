Honeywell FDIC 2017 December Scholarship Recipients Announced

Honeywell and DuPont™ Kevlar® have combined to award 20 deserving firefighters and first responders with a full-paid scholarship – including travel and accommodations – to attend to FDIC International 2017, the industry’s premier safety and training event. Recipients will receive airfare, lodging and a food stipend.



Scholarships were awarded based on:



– Distinguished leadership, dedication to their community, and outstanding implementation of best practices

– Passion for knowledge, training and improving department techniques and safety

– A history of attending training seminars/classes and implementing best practices from his/her training that benefit the department



Scholarship Recipients gain from the experience:

See – Innovations and new methods from fire industry experts and trainers.

Learn – Advance your knowledge base. Improve your techniques.

Change – And update your approach to response, rescue, and department and community safety.





Congratulations December Recipients:



Dan Gatz

De Pere Fire Rescue, nominated by Chief Al Matzke



Brian Minton

Williston Fire Department, nominated by Chris Gillies



Lieutenant Robert (Bobby) Drake

Hanover Fire-EMS Department, nominated by Eddie Buchanan



Captain Jason Dolph

Anchorage Fire Department, nominated by Alex Boyd



Pat Taaffe

St. Johns County Fire Rescue nominated by Heath Steen and Michael A Pedigo





See September’s recipients

See October’s recipients

See November’s recipients