Virginia Police Pull Over Santa Fire Engine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) – Santa Claus got pulled over on Saturday night, according to neighbors in the Chimney Hill area.







Santa was in the back of a retired firetruck greeting children in the neighborhood when neighbors say police pulled the truck over after complaints about the sirens. The truck was using sirens to alert children and neighbors that Santa was passing by. Police told the truck to stop using the sirens, effectively ending the event, according to neighbors.



“We pulled over and I’m like, ‘You pulled a firetruck over with Santa Claus on top. What’s going on?'” Jasen White says he asked the officer. White was driving the truck. “The whole purpose of what we were doing was just to make the kids smile. It wasn’t meant to disturb anybody.”



